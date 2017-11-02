Man arrested, charged with rape, sodomy in Hall County

Hall County deputies arrested a 32-year-old man on Tuesday accused of rape and sodomy in Alto.

Mark Gibson, 32, was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly raped and sodomized a victim on Mud Creek Road late Monday night. According to police, Gibson physically restrained the victim, leaving visible makers on her neck. He also disabled a vehicle to prevent the victim from escaping.

Police said the victim and Gibson knew each other, and the victim was able to escape and call 911. Gibson reentered the residence following the assault, and sheriff’s deputies responded and executed a search warrant.

Police said Gibson was not compliant and resisted being handcuffed. He was ultimately arrested and booked into the Hall County Jail.

Gibson has been charged with rape, two counts of aggravated sodomy, battery, false imprisonment and obstruction. He remains in custody with no bond.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.