Two weeks after fatal hit and run kills 4-year-old, people wonder about dangerous intersection

Two weeks after four-year-old Lun Thang was hit and killed walking to school, parents guide their children close, fearfully, crossing Indian Creek Drive.

When asked if since the accident that people are a little bit more cautious, crossing guard Randall Franks was candid.

“Yeah, pretty much,” he said. “Absolutely, I mean take a look at that, it’s heartbreaking. So they have no choice but to listen to the crossing guard.”

Franks used to help kids cross the busy street by himself.

“I had to beg for some help,” he said.

About a year ago, DeKalb County Schools assigned a second guard to the intersection, but it wasn’t enough to save Thang. She was hit just after 6:30 a.m. The crossing guards’ shifts don’t start until 7 a.m.

After Thang’s death, the school district moved the crossing guards start time to 6:30 a.m. But that’s about the only thing that’s changed.

“They need some speed bumps to help them,” one father said.

The only street light at the crosswalk is unreliable, turning on and off throughout the dark morning.

“It’s dark when it goes out,” Franks said.

It’s not only the busy road that makes it difficult to cross the intersection, but heavy traffic flow from a nearby apartment complex makes the intersection deadly.

“People trying to go to work, people trying to take their kids to school; it’s always dangerous,” said one high school student who has crossed the road for years.

We asked the county if it plans to put a traffic light at the intersection. They have yet to answer back.

Police are still looking for the driver of the car that killed Thang. Police describe the vehicle as a gray 2000 or 2001 Toyota Camry. Police said it should have right front end damage. If you know anything about this event or know the driver, please contact police.

