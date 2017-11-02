Coming to your part of town soon?

Bright colored sidewalks and over two miles of newly paved streets gave outgoing Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed a reason to get out the giant ribbon cutting scissors today.

A $6.3 million improvement off Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta is one of two dozen so-called complete street projects being paid for in part with new tax dollars approved by voters last year.

Other parts of town wonder when their streets will get upgrades.

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is on the list, about a mile west of the new Mercedes Benz Stadium.

A brave bicyclist struggles to top the hill to Washington Park Library. A massive plate covers traces of a long ago accident. The sidewalks are weedy and broken. That plate alone gives neighbor Irene Searcy a headache.

"Whoever tore it up, they left it here," says Searcy.

She’s a housekeeper at Peachtree Center, rented a modest house since 1983 and raised her family here. She’s ready for this to be the next complete street.

Her neighbor’s landlord, Leonard Gresham, is ready to make money off the improvements. He rents a house to five or six tenants at $3,000 a month.

"What am I waiting for? Them to release the money before I make any improvements here," says Gresham.

Public Works Director William Johnson promises to fulfill Mayor Reed’s pledge to change the character of the street named for Martin Luther King, Jr.

"Going be the best MLK Drive in the country," says Johnson.

Driving into town from Charlie Brown Airport, we found MLK changes character from suburban to dense single-family homes along the 7.2 miles.

The city will pick up trash, but the neighbors are expected to maintain the sidewalks, which may be a problem. Already, on the newly rebuilt complete street near Cascade, only some of the neighbors are keeping up the sidewalks.

The mayor promises to spread the complete street projects around the city. Improvements at North Avenue are in place, while others include Campbellton Road, DeKalb Avenue and Monroe Drive.

