CDC adds Georgia to top of list of people getting sick from puppies

The Centers for Disease Control has added Georgia to the top of the list of states where puppies are making people ill after buying them from Petland.

CBS46 told you about the national outbreak across the country in October.

The Georgia Department of Health says the person got ill in July after buying a puppy in the spring.

Dr. Jyothi Alagappam is shocked by the recent outbreak. She says the scary thing about it is dog owners may not even know their dog is sick.

"Puppies can be very healthy and shed the virus and bacteria without knowing it," says Dr. Alagappam.

According to the CDC, the campylobacter bacteria outbreak has made 67 people across the country sick and the disease has been reported in 15 states, including Georgia.

Twenty-seven percent of the people who contracted the disease have had to be hospitalized. Nearly all of those people were around a puppy from Petland shortly before they got sick, according to the CDC.

Dr. Jyothi Alagappam says symptoms include fever, nausea and diarrhea.

"If they're not washing their hands after cleaning up their urine or their feces, puppies can lick their faces. If they have open wounds, they can transmit the bacteria," says Dr. Alagappam.

CBS46 reached out to the owner of the store to comment on the person who got sack after buying a puppy. We received a statement from their corporate officer saying, "Petland takes the health and welfare of their pets, customers and employees very seriously."

They will continue to work with the CDC.

