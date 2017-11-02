CDC adds Georgia to top of list of people getting sick from puppies

The Centers for Disease Control has added Georgia to the top of the list of states where puppies are making people ill after buying them from Petland.More >
Two Cobb County men who attacked, shot and paralyzed a homeless veteran man on New Year’s Day have plead guilty to their charges.More >
Plans to build a new park in Marietta ran into a road block when the city tried to acquire land through eminent domain, but one of the owners fought back and won.More >
An outraged mother will address Cobb County school leaders after her son was called a slave by another student during "Civil War Day."More >
Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools are considering taking drastic measures if they don't soon receive tax money from Fulton County. It could include district-wide furloughs that result in schools being temporarily closed.More >
A white Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings, and police are saying it was a bias crime.More >
A.J. Burgess, the little 2 year-old boy whose father has been denied the chance to give his young son a kidney transplant, has developed pneumonia and has not eaten in two days.More >
Police arrested two people following a confrontation during a traffic stop and it was all caught on camera.More >
Getting locked out of your car or your house can happen to anyone, and when it does, chances are you won't be in an ideal situation to look up the best locksmiths nearby. CBS46 goes undercover to confront dishonest businesses in metro AtlantaMore >
