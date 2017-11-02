Recordings released after commissioner accused of sexual harassment

There is new evidence against a DeKalb County commissioner accused of sexual harassment. For the first time, audio recordings were released only to CBS46 of the commissioner engaging with his former subordinate.More >
There is new evidence against a DeKalb County commissioner accused of sexual harassment. For the first time, audio recordings were released only to CBS46 of the commissioner engaging with his former subordinate.More >
Police are trying to figure out what happened after a teen was fatally shot in the stomach on Wednesday.More >
Police are trying to figure out what happened after a teen was fatally shot in the stomach on Wednesday.More >
Health experts have a warning for parents: Those Halloween treats are full of tricks!More >
Health experts have a warning for parents: Those Halloween treats are full of tricks!More >
A sexual harassment investigation into a DeKalb County Commissioner Gregory Adams finds that the elected official violated the county’s sexual harassment policy and needs to undergo training.More >
A sexual harassment investigation into a DeKalb County Commissioner Gregory Adams finds that the elected official violated the county’s sexual harassment policy and needs to undergo training.More >
The grandson of Millicent Williams, a 78-year-old whose body was found in a wooded area near I-20, has been indicted and accused of killing and hiding her body.More >
The grandson of Millicent Williams, a 78-year-old whose body was found in a wooded area near I-20, has been indicted and accused of killing and hiding her body.More >
Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools are considering taking drastic measures if they don't soon receive tax money from Fulton County. It could include district-wide furloughs that result in schools being temporarily closed.More >
Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools are considering taking drastic measures if they don't soon receive tax money from Fulton County. It could include district-wide furloughs that result in schools being temporarily closed.More >
A white Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings, and police are saying it was a bias crime.More >
A white Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings, and police are saying it was a bias crime.More >
A.J. Burgess, the little 2 year-old boy whose father has been denied the chance to give his young son a kidney transplant, has developed pneumonia and has not eaten in two days.More >
A.J. Burgess, the little 2 year-old boy whose father has been denied the chance to give his young son a kidney transplant, has developed pneumonia and has not eaten in two days.More >
Police arrested two people following a confrontation during a traffic stop and it was all caught on camera.More >
Police arrested two people following a confrontation during a traffic stop and it was all caught on camera.More >
Getting locked out of your car or your house can happen to anyone, and when it does, chances are you won't be in an ideal situation to look up the best locksmiths nearby. CBS46 goes undercover to confront dishonest businesses in metro AtlantaMore >
Getting locked out of your car or your house can happen to anyone, and when it does, chances are you won't be in an ideal situation to look up the best locksmiths nearby. CBS46 goes undercover to confront dishonest businesses in metro AtlantaMore >