Recordings released after commissioner accused of sexual harassment

There is new evidence against a county commissioner accused of sexual harassment.

On WAOK 1380 Real Talk with Rashad Richey, the talk of the town Thursday was all about the sexual harassment allegations against DeKalb County Commissioner Gregory Adams.

“His wife, Gregory Adams' wife, I just keep thinking about her and what she’s going through,” a radio caller said.

Richey read explicit text messages, which he said the commissioner sent to one of his former staffers.

Ashlee Wright is the alleged victim. Her attorney, Robert James -- the former district attorney of DeKalb County -- wants $750,000 from the county to settle the case.

“All I can say is that I can’t think of anything appropriate they would be doing at 3:29 in the morning in her room,” James said. “You do not send messages asking repeatedly for pictures of your 28-year-old subordinate in a bikini."

For the first time, James released audio recordings only to CBS46 of the commissioner engaging with his former subordinate.

“You’re intelligent, you’re beautiful and you're sexy. So I like that around me because that’s what draws people to an individual. You want them to see what you have,” Adams said on the recording.

“Ashlee would describe it as sort of a seductive tone,” James said.

“You know what big daddy like,” Adams said on the recording.

“Oh gosh, goodbye commissioner,” Wright responded.

“The scope of this is a lot broader and a lot deeper than what has been discussed,” James said. “This is coming from a man who again should know better. He’s 53-years-old, is the pastor of a church, is a police officer and is a county commissioner.”

CBS46 has tried repeatedly to reach Adams for comment, but he’s remained quite since appearing on Richey’s show in August.

Adams has blamed some of his actions on taking the sleeping medication Ambien.

DeKalb County officials determined that Adams violated county policy and should take a sexual harassment training course. James calls that woefully inadequate and said the county needs to settle the issue before it costs taxpayers more money.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.