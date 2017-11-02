Unsolved mystery: What happened to Gwinnett County teen 10 years ago?

It is one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in metro Atlanta. What happened to an 18-year-old college student after he left a popular night club? Thursday marks exactly 10 years since his disappearance.More >
It is one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in metro Atlanta. What happened to an 18-year-old college student after he left a popular night club? Thursday marks exactly 10 years since his disappearance.More >
Police are searching for at least four suspects accused of stealing as many as 12 vehicles from an Audi dealership in Duluth on Sunday.More >
Police are searching for at least four suspects accused of stealing as many as 12 vehicles from an Audi dealership in Duluth on Sunday.More >
A high school basketball star from Duluth is facing serious charges in connection to the murder of a man on October 14.More >
A high school basketball star from Duluth is facing serious charges in connection to the murder of a man on October 14.More >
People living just off Jimmy Carter Boulevard walked CBS46's Vince Sims around the property proposed for a new QuikTrip Gas Station.More >
People living just off Jimmy Carter Boulevard walked CBS46's Vince Sims around the property proposed for a new QuikTrip Gas Station.More >
A student at Meadowcreek High School in Gwinnett County is in stable but critical condition following a crash that killed three other students at the school on Friday.More >
A student at Meadowcreek High School in Gwinnett County is in stable but critical condition following a crash that killed three other students at the school on Friday.More >
Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools are considering taking drastic measures if they don't soon receive tax money from Fulton County. It could include district-wide furloughs that result in schools being temporarily closed.More >
Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools are considering taking drastic measures if they don't soon receive tax money from Fulton County. It could include district-wide furloughs that result in schools being temporarily closed.More >
A white Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings, and police are saying it was a bias crime.More >
A white Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings, and police are saying it was a bias crime.More >
A.J. Burgess, the little 2 year-old boy whose father has been denied the chance to give his young son a kidney transplant, has developed pneumonia and has not eaten in two days.More >
A.J. Burgess, the little 2 year-old boy whose father has been denied the chance to give his young son a kidney transplant, has developed pneumonia and has not eaten in two days.More >
Police arrested two people following a confrontation during a traffic stop and it was all caught on camera.More >
Police arrested two people following a confrontation during a traffic stop and it was all caught on camera.More >
Police are trying to figure out what happened after a teen was fatally shot in the stomach on Wednesday.More >
Police are trying to figure out what happened after a teen was fatally shot in the stomach on Wednesday.More >