Highway closed after reported explosion in Douglasville

A gas explosion has been reported at Blossman Gas in Douglasville, according to a Douglasville 911 center.

Highway 5 is closed between Highway 78 and Gurley Road due to a fire, according to a spokesperson with the Douglasville Police Department.

Police ask that you avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS46.com for the latest developments.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.