Rabies alert issued for Henry County neighborhood

A rabid raccoon attack forced Henry County Animal Control to issue a warning. The sign is posted in the Country Meadows Court subdivision.

Henry County animal control officials said two dogs killed a raccoon. Tests confirmed that animal had rabies.

Neighbor Mildred Williams said one of the dogs got infected with the virus.

“I know he had one of his dogs put down, but I don't know that he had both of them but down,” said Williams.

Animal control is asking pet owners in the Country Meadows to make sure their animals are vaccinated, and will keep the alert in effect for 45 days.

Parents are taking the warning seriously, telling CBS46 the neighborhood is filled with children.

“If a dog bites one of them, then we have to go take them to the doctor and deal with that,” said parent Paul Boswell, “That's possible death.”

This is at least the second rabies warning in Henry County in less than a year.

