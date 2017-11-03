Student facing disciplinary measures after porn broadcast in school lunchroom

Officials at Mt. Zion High School in Jonesboro plan to discipline a student who gained unauthorized access to a smart TV to show a pornographic video in the school lunchroom.

The incident happened on Wednesday.

Authorities say the video was shown for over a minute.

A district spokesperson says the case is still under investigation and the school will determine the punishment.

