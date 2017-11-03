Man, woman critically injured in Clayton County crash

A man and woman are hospitalized after they were involved in a crash on the northbound lanes of I-75 near Mt. Zion Road in Clayton County on Thursday.

According to police, a man was changing a tire on the shoulder of the road when a vehicle plowed into his vehicle. A female passenger was standing in front of the vehicle and was also struck during the crash.

The vehicle that struck them then veered off and struck another vehicle before crashing into an embankment.

The man who was changing his tire was pinned underneath his vehicle and the woman was struck and knocked to the ground. Both were taken to an area hospital in critical condition but both have been upgraded to stable condition. They're both expected to survive.

No word on charges.

