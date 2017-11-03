Threatening note found in Coweta County school bathroom

Officials at Madras Middle School in Newnan have given the all-clear for class on Friday after a threatening note was found inside a bathroom on Thursday.

Principal Lorraine Johnson sent a letter home to parents that explained the situation in detail. The note, found in the girl's bathroom, included the phrase "I want to bomb Madras Friday."

After investigating, school officials determined that the threat was not credible.

Johnson stated in the letter that "I am sharing this with you to avoid the circulation of inaccurate information. As always, the safety and security of our school are our top priority, and I want to commend the student who brought the note to our immediate attention so it could be investigated as quickly as possible."

Classes will resume on Friday.

