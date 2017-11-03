Several trucks stolen from Newnan dealership

Police are searching for several suspects after as many as eight new Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks were stolen from a dealership in Newnan early Monday morning.

The thefts happened between 1:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. at South Towne Chevrolet on Bullsboro Drive in Newnan.

Newnan Police say the suspects cut the gate and drove off with the vehicles. Officers located one of the stolen trucks on northbound I-85 and pursued the vehicle.

The driver of the truck eventually crashed near the Fairburn Road exit and fled the scene on foot. A K-9 unit was brought in but they were unable to locate the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the thefts, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

