Georgia Tech student on autism spectrum competes on "Jeopardy"

An autistic student at the Georgia Tech fulfilled a life-long dream Thursday night as he competed on the popular television game show "Jeopardy."

Kelvin Smith, who is originally from Birmingham, Alabama, was diagnosed with Asperger's at the age of 10. He says he has trouble in social situations and reading social cues.

He says his mother and grandfather helped him overcome his challenges and focus on his strengths.

Smith says he's a big fan of the show and has spent the last 10 years trying to get on. He's currently enrolled in a doctorate degree program for chemical and biomedical engineering at Georgia Tech.

As for his appearance on the show, Smith finished in third place, behind Jenny Wrigley and winner Monica Ashar.

