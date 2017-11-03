Suicide suspected in death of inmate at Buford facility

An inmate at a Buford correctional facility is dead after an apparent suicide on Sunday afternoon.

A corrections officer found inmate Demitri Carter unresponsive in his cell at around 2:10 p.m. Medical staff attempted to revive Carter but were unable to.

Carter was imprisoned after being convicted of aggravated assault charges in 2014.

The Georgia Department of Corrections is continuing to investigate the matter.

