Man with warrants in several states flees from local hospital

A man who police say has multiple warrants throughout several states is being sought after he took off from a local hospital while receiving medical treatment on Thursday.

Roy Temple, 52, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. in Rome, near 2nd Avenue and Turner McCall Boulevard.

According to Northwest Georgia News, Temple was being transported from Tennessee to Florida when he told officers that he was experiencing chest pains. He was admitted to Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday.

He took off from the facility Thursday afternoon.

Temple is a white male, standing 5'3" tall and weights about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans, black shoes and a white, green and tan plaid shirt.

Police warn anyone who comes in contact with him not to approach him and call 911 immediately.

