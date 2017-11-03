Mother, child badly injured in Halloween crash

A mother and her young son are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle while trick-or-treating in Statham on Tuesday.

Katlin Bentley and her 5 year-old son Kross were crossing a crosswalk on Jefferson Street when a silver minivan struck both of them. Katlin was struck with the front of the vehicle and hit the windshield before crashing onto the pavement and hitting her head. She sustained a severely broke leg and ankle, a broken rib, a concussion and many bumps and bruises.

Kross was also struck and was actually pinned by the back tire of the minivan. The bone is his right eye is fractured, he has severe road rash and possibly torn ligaments in his knee.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, 47 year-old Jeffrey Craig was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk.

The family is also still reeling from the loss of the couple's newborn daughter on October 6.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help raise money for medical expenses.

