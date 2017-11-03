Mother, child badly injured in Halloween crash

Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools are considering taking drastic measures if they don't soon receive tax money from Fulton County. It could include district-wide furloughs that result in schools being temporarily closed.More >
Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools are considering taking drastic measures if they don't soon receive tax money from Fulton County. It could include district-wide furloughs that result in schools being temporarily closed.More >
CBS 46 has exclusive new pictures inside the Metro area hospital where Baby AJ continues his fight for a kidney transplant.More >
CBS 46 has exclusive new pictures inside the Metro area hospital where Baby AJ continues his fight for a kidney transplant.More >
Hundreds of people who live nearby recently got an explicit flier in the mail which appeared to be written by the owner of the business.More >
Hundreds of people who live nearby recently got an explicit flier in the mail which appeared to be written by the owner of the business.More >
A horribly neglected dog that was surrendered to a shelter is being given a second "Chance" at life. Meet Chance. He's a 2-year-old Lhasa Apso that had been severely neglected and has lost a leg as a result.More >
A horribly neglected dog that was surrendered to a shelter is being given a second "Chance" at life. Meet Chance. He's a 2-year-old Lhasa Apso that had been severely neglected and has lost a leg as a result.More >
A California couple and their two daughters who had been missing since Sunday when pirates attacked their boat in the Amazon River delta area have been found alive.More >
A California couple and their two daughters who had been missing since Sunday when pirates attacked their boat in the Amazon River delta area have been found alive.More >