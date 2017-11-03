Produce truck busted attempting to smuggle drugs, cell phones into prison

More proof that people will try anything to smuggle things inside prisons.

Marijuana, tobacco and cell phones were found hidden inside heads of cabbage that were recently being brought into Valdosta State Prison.

A produce truck tried smuggling in 811 grams of tobacco, 308 grams of marijuana, 3 cell phones and 3 cell phone chargers. all contained inside heads of cabbage.

It is unclear if the driver of the produce truck will face charges.

