Gwinnett Co. PD investigating officer-involved shooting in Hall County

The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County.

The incident happened when officers followed the suspect into Hall County near Friendship Road and Highway 211. The call originated in Gwinnett County.

Update: Suspect pulls out a gun, officer fires through his own driver's side window, suspect receives gunshot wounds to lower jaw and hand pic.twitter.com/xe84ByHpNJ — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) November 3, 2017

The suspect was shot in the jaw and hand and has been transported to a hospital. The suspect is in stable condition.

Update: Suspect was transported to local hospital, currently in stable condition, GBI is handling Investigation pic.twitter.com/aFZK75z60W — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) November 3, 2017

Gwinnett County Police officials continue to investigate this incident. The GBI is also on scene investigating.

