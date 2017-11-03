Gwinnett Co. PD investigating officer-involved shooting in Hall - CBS46 News

Gwinnett Co. PD investigating officer-involved shooting in Hall County

By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Chopper 46
HALL COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County.

The incident happened when officers followed the suspect into Hall County near Friendship Road and Highway 211. The call originated in Gwinnett County.

The suspect was shot in the jaw and hand and has been transported to a hospital. The suspect is in stable condition. 

 

Gwinnett County Police officials continue to investigate this incident. The GBI is also on scene investigating. 

