Police: Woman steals lottery tickets worth $6K

A woman was arrested in Hall County accused of stealing $6,000 worth of lottery tickets.

Rachel Ann Grose, 23, was located at a residence in the 3200 block of Hall Street in Gainesville November 2.

Police say Grose stole the lottery tickets from a BP store located in the 3600 block of White Sulphur Road May 1.

Grose is scheduled for a first appearance hearing Friday, November 3. Her bond has been set at $5,700.

