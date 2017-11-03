Red Cross Home Fire Campaign installs one-millionth free smoke alarm

One million smoke alarms have been installed, saving 285 lives according to The American Red Cross.
The fire alarms were installed due to efforts of the volunteers and community partners who have participated in the organization’s Home Fire Campaign.
“Since 2014, Red Cross volunteers across Georgia and the entire country have been working with local fire departments and community partners to reduce home fire tragedies in at-risk communities,” said Terri Badour, CEO of Georgia’s Red Cross. “We’re grateful to everyone who has supported our Home Fire Campaign and helped us save lives by reaching our one-millionth free smoke alarm milestone.”
In Georgia alone, more than 28,000 alarms have been installed to date and 12,000 at-risk homes made safer. These efforts have helped to reduce the risk of fire deaths and injuries for more than 35,000 neighbors in our state.
This spring, the Red Cross will Sound the Alarm through a nationwide series of home fire safety and smoke alarm installation events from April 28 to May 13, 2018. The Red Cross plans to install 100,000 free smoke alarms across more than 100 major cities, including Georgia.
