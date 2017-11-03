Here's why you need to stay away from credit repair companies

If failing to pay bills has hurt your credit score, you may be looking for help.More >
When you book a hotel, do you use sites like Expedia and Travago, or do you book your room directly through a hotel? For months, a Johns Creek woman has been fighting with Expedia. She was overcharged thousands of dollars.
How well do you know your mechanic? A McDonough woman thought her Pep Boys could handle a basic brake job, but $4,300 later, she decided she'd Better Call Harry.
The Better Business Bureau wants you to know about an international scam to sell pets online. There are no pets, but the BBB believes there may be tens of thousands of victims in the U.S. and around the world.
When an insurance company issues payment on a claim, the check should be yours to cash. Unless there's a co-signer.
The U.S. Army has awarded a North Paulding High School senior with the Medal of Heroism for potentially saving the life of a freshman who was in the midst of a heat stroke.
Were it not for a local resident who confronted the gunman, the deadliest shooting in Texas history could have claimed even more lives.
Police are searching for several suspects after as many as eight new Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks were stolen from a dealership in Newnan early Monday morning.
Clayton County residents are fed up with foul smelling and tasting water.
We're just one day away from Election Day and there's a new front-runner in the race to replace Kasim Reed for mayor of Atlanta.
