Woman shot during robbery attempt outside Walmart

A woman is recovering after being shot during a robbery in Stockbridge.More >
A woman is recovering after being shot during a robbery in Stockbridge.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County.More >
Rachel Ann Grose, 23, was located at a residence in the 3200 block of Hall Street in Gainesville November 2.More >
Rachel Ann Grose, 23, was located at a residence in the 3200 block of Hall Street in Gainesville November 2.More >
According to the Atlanta Police Department, the body of a missing man was found on Friday.More >
According to the Atlanta Police Department, the body of a missing man was found on Friday.More >
Two weeks after four-year-old Lun Thang was hit and killed walking to school, parents guide their children close, fearfully, crossing Indian Creek Drive.More >
Two weeks after four-year-old Lun Thang was hit and killed walking to school, parents guide their children close, fearfully, crossing Indian Creek Drive.More >
Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools are considering taking drastic measures if they don't soon receive tax money from Fulton County. It could include district-wide furloughs that result in schools being temporarily closed.More >
Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools are considering taking drastic measures if they don't soon receive tax money from Fulton County. It could include district-wide furloughs that result in schools being temporarily closed.More >
CBS 46 has exclusive new pictures inside the Metro area hospital where Baby AJ continues his fight for a kidney transplant.More >
CBS 46 has exclusive new pictures inside the Metro area hospital where Baby AJ continues his fight for a kidney transplant.More >
Hundreds of people who live nearby recently got an explicit flier in the mail which appeared to be written by the owner of the business.More >
Hundreds of people who live nearby recently got an explicit flier in the mail which appeared to be written by the owner of the business.More >
A 19-year-old man reportedly shot himself in the groin while robbing a hot dog stand.More >
A 19-year-old man reportedly shot himself in the groin while robbing a hot dog stand.More >
A horribly neglected dog that was surrendered to a shelter is being given a second "Chance" at life. Meet Chance. He's a 2-year-old Lhasa Apso that had been severely neglected and has lost a leg as a result.More >
A horribly neglected dog that was surrendered to a shelter is being given a second "Chance" at life. Meet Chance. He's a 2-year-old Lhasa Apso that had been severely neglected and has lost a leg as a result.More >