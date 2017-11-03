Woman shot during robbery attempt outside Walmart

A woman is recovering after being shot during a robbery in Stockbridge outside of a local Walmart.

The incident occurred in the area of Davis Road and North Henry Boulevard in Henry County Friday, November 3.

The female victim told police she grabbed one of the suspects’ handguns and fired at the suspects as they fled on foot from the victim’s vehicle. It is unknown if any of the suspects were injured.

The victim stated she provided the three male suspects a ride from another location and the attempted robbery of her vehicle occurred in the Walmart parking lot, located at 5600 North Henry Boulevard.

The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the possible suspects are encouraged to contact Henry County Police.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.