Elderly woman reported missing by son - CBS46 News

Elderly woman reported missing by son

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Mary Turntine | Atlanta Police Department Mary Turntine | Atlanta Police Department
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Atlanta Police needs the public's help locating an elderly woman who went missing.

Mary W. Turntine, 82, was last seen on November 3, 2017 at 289 Florida Ave SW, Atlanta GA 30310 at 8 a.m.

Turntine suffers from dementia. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and a purple jacket and is being reported missing by her son.

If any information is known on her whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46