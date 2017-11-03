Elderly woman reported missing by son

Atlanta Police needs the public's help locating an elderly woman who went missing.

Mary W. Turntine, 82, was last seen on November 3, 2017 at 289 Florida Ave SW, Atlanta GA 30310 at 8 a.m.

Turntine suffers from dementia. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and a purple jacket and is being reported missing by her son.

If any information is known on her whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235

