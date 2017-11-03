Judge: Tax bills can be mailed to property owners

The Fulton County property tax bills will go out, based on the corrected 2017 figures, and they'll likely go out by November 15.

Judge Harvey granted the order Friday afternoon.

“This is a win for Fulton County Schools as we now have confirmation that revenue will soon be on its way to fund our schools, which means paying our 14,000 employees and supporting our 97,000 students with the resources they need,” said Superintendent Jeff Rose. “This ruling allows us to breathe a little easier, but there is still a long road ahead.”

Fulton County Schools, Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Government joined together to seek legal action for the immediate and temporary collection of taxes for 2017.

They filed the request October 26 for the courts to intervene in this process, allowing the two school districts to collect property taxes following recent news that the Georgia Department of Revenue did not approve the Fulton County Board of Commissioners’ 2017 tax digest.

Earlier this summer, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners decided to freeze a portion of the tax digest for reassessed residential properties at 2016 levels. Because of the initial delay caused by the decision of the Fulton County Commission, the Fulton County Tax Assessor had to recalculate property assessments, and property notices had to be resent, delaying the typical process by more than two months.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.