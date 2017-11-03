East Coweta football coach forced by outsiders to end pre-game prayer tradition

Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools are considering taking drastic measures if they don't soon receive tax money from Fulton County. It could include district-wide furloughs that result in schools being temporarily closed.More >
Did you know Georgia ranks among the worst states in the U.S. in high school graduation rates? Here are twenty counties in Georgia with the lowest rate of residents with a high school diploma.More >
Police are searching for several suspects after as many as eight new Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks were stolen from a dealership in Newnan early Monday morning.More >
A woman is recovering after being shot during a robbery in Stockbridge.More >
The Lieutenant Governor threatened to cut state funding if Decatur didn't obey every request from immigration officers to detain non-citizens who were suspected of crimes in Decatur.More >
