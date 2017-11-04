Citizens receive robocall claiming to be Keisha Lance Bottoms

It’s three days until election day in Atlanta and Keisha Lance Bottoms is on the defense after several residents received a robocall claiming to be the candidate.

According to Bottoms, the call was both inflammatory and racist.

She responded to the call on Twitter saying “Inflammatory and racist robocalls going out under my name. This is a DIRTY campaign trick and our campaign has NOTHING to do with this.”

Bottoms also posted a quote from Michelle Obama, “when they go low, we go high.”

CBS46 also learned the call targeted Ceasar Mitchell.

“Ms. Bottoms is simply verifying what we know to be true: that I am the strongest Democrat in this race and poised for a run-off against Mary Norwood,” said Mitchell in a statement to CBS46.

