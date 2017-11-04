Volunteers needed for annual Hosea Helps Thanksgiving dinner

Right now is your chance to give back by volunteering during the holiday season.

This week Hosea Helps held a brunch outlining the needs for the less fortunate and the progress of its new location.

The annual “Great Turkey Drop Off” will be held Nov. 9 at the DeKalb County Jail.

Volunteers are needed to serve Thanksgiving dinner at the Georgia World Congress Center.

In addition to dinner, attendees will have access to clothing, medical services, showers, and barber services.

To sign up as a volunteer, visit 4Hosea.org/Volunteer.

