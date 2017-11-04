Volunteers needed for annual Hosea Helps Thanksgiving dinner

Right now is your chance to give back by volunteering during the holiday season.More >
The new tax plan hasn't passed the House or Senate yet but CBS46 is digging into what the current proposed plan means for Georgia voters.More >
The Lieutenant Governor threatened to cut state funding if Decatur didn't obey every request from immigration officers to detain non-citizens who were suspected of crimes in Decatur.More >
The Fulton County property tax bills will go out, based on the corrected 2017 figures, and they'll likely go out by November 15.More >
Mary W. Turntine, 82, was last seen on November 3, 2017 at 289 Florida Ave SW, Atlanta GA 30310 at 8 a.m.More >
Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools are considering taking drastic measures if they don't soon receive tax money from Fulton County. It could include district-wide furloughs that result in schools being temporarily closed.More >
Did you know Georgia ranks among the worst states in the U.S. in high school graduation rates? Here are twenty counties in Georgia with the lowest rate of residents with a high school diploma.More >
Police are searching for several suspects after as many as eight new Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks were stolen from a dealership in Newnan early Monday morning.More >
A woman is recovering after being shot during a robbery in Stockbridge.More >
The Lieutenant Governor threatened to cut state funding if Decatur didn't obey every request from immigration officers to detain non-citizens who were suspected of crimes in Decatur.More >
