American woman wins New York Marathon, first in 40 years

Shalane Flanagan as she crosses the finish line at the 26th New York Marathon. Source: Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

Shalane Flanagan can add winning the New York Marathon women's race to her list of accomplishments, it is the first time an American woman has won in four decades.

The 36-year-old pounded the pavement for 26.219 miles Nov. 5 where she outpaced three-time marathon champion Mary Ketany of Kenya with a time of 2:26:53.

Miki Gorman was the last American woman to win the race in 1977.

"This is the moment that I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl. It’s a moment, though, that I’m just trying to soak up and savor right now because I feel like this is the kind of moment that we dream of to find out our potential and realize how incredible we can be,” said Flanagan to ESPN.

Flanagan has been a professional runner since 2004 and has competed in several Olympic trials, track and field championships and various other marathons.

In 2008 she attended the Summer Olympics in China where she competed in the 5,000 and 10,000-meter races.

That summer she earned a bronze medal, which was later upgraded to silver, making her the second American woman to earn an Olympic medal in the 10,000-meter race.

