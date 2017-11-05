Slaying that haunted family for decades now linked to racism

By DON SCHANCHE JR.

Associated Press

GRIFFIN, Ga. (AP) - When 23-year-old Timothy Coggins was found dead and disfigured beside a Georgia highway in 1983, the young black man's family and neighbors whispered that his killing may be linked to racism.

Now authorities say, it's been confirmed.

A Georgia district attorney says Timothy Coggins was killed for "socializing with a white female." Two local men have been charged with killing him and three people are charged with obstructing the investigation. All five are white; two worked in law enforcement.

The victim's niece, Heather Coggins, says her family has lived for decades with uncertainty, heartbreak and fear.

She says the family won't rest easy until those responsible for killing him are convicted. But they are deeply grateful to the law enforcement officials who didn't give up on solving her uncle's killing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.