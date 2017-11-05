Slaying that haunted family for decades now linked to racism

When 23-year-old Timothy Coggins was found dead and disfigured beside a Georgia highway in 1983, the young black man's family and neighbors whispered that his killing may be linked to racism.More >
The FBI Atlanta Field Office is asking for the public's help to identify an individual for five bank robberies and one attempted bank robbery. The incidents happened over a two-month period in the Riverdale, Fayetteville, Lovejoy and Union City areas. The suspect is wanted in these particular incidents: August 8, 2017 at approximately 12:29 p.m., Wells Fargo, 11235 Tara Blvd., Lovejoy, GA August 9, 2017, at approximately 2:30 pm, SunTrust Bank, 1330 Hwy 85 N, Fayetteville, G...
A woman is recovering after being shot during a robbery in Stockbridge.
The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County.
Rachel Ann Grose, 23, was located at a residence in the 3200 block of Hall Street in Gainesville November 2.
