Atlanta Hawks sign Tyler Cavanaugh to two-way contract

The Atlanta Hawks has signed Tyler Cavanaugh to a two-way contract.

Cavanaugh has played in one game this season for the Erie BayHawks, Atlanta’s G League affiliate, compiling 19 points, 11 rebounds, one block and one steal in 35 minutes (8-13 FGs, 3-5 3FGs). He was also a member of the Hawks’ Summer League team, competing in Las Vegas this past July. He originally signed with the Hawks on September 6, 2017, appeared in four preseason contests, and was waived on October 13, 2017.

The 2017-18 season marks the first year of two-way contracts in the NBA. Only players with four-or-fewer years of NBA experience are permitted to sign two-way contracts. Per league rules, teams are allowed to have up to two two-way players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A two-way player for the Hawks will primarily play for the BayHawks but can spend up to 45 days with Atlanta, not including any time prior to the start of Erie’s training camp and at the conclusion of their season.

