Former Woodstock mayor, city council member passes away

The City of Woodstock is mourning the loss of a long-time city official.

William G. Long served as Mayor for the City of Woodstock from 1974-1977. He also served on City Council from 1967-1968, 1973, and 1984-2005.

Funeral services for Long will take place on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, 11:00 a.m., at Little River Methodist Church, 12455 Highway 92 in Woodstock.

