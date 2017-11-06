Crews free trapped passenger in vehicle during crash

Crews were forced to free a person who was entrapped inside a stolen vehicle that crashed in DeKalb County early Monday morning.

The crash happened on Brownsmill Trace near Browns Mill Road in Lithonia. Police say a man woke up after hearing people breaking into his vehicle.

Four people were inside the vehicle when it crashed. One of the passengers was entrapped inside the vehicle but was later freed by emergency personnel.

All four people were taken to an area hospital, one of which was led to the ambulance in handcuffs.

No word on the extent of injuries or what caused the crash.

