NB I-75 back open following crash

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Several lanes on NB I-75 were closed at CW Grant/Porsche Avenue in Atlanta Monday morning as crews cleared the scene of a crash.

The accident happened around 6 a.m.

No word on what caused the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

The roadway reopened around 7 a.m.

