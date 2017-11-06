Video shows officer punch fan after being slapped

Another viral video involving a police officer is causing quite the stir.

Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta released a statement on Sunday regarding the incident.

“Promoting a safe and secure environment during any special event is our primary concern. After responding to a disturbance, the person in the video was being removed from the event by our officers for being disorderly. She was subsequently arrested for Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and Disorderly Conduct/Breach of the peace. Supervisory personnel are aware of the video and are reviewing the incident to ensure compliance with our policies and procedures.”

In the 14-second video posted on Twitter, three officers carry a young woman wearing a green and orange Miami jersey up the stadium steps, one officer hoisting her torso with his arms under her shoulders and the other two carrying her legs.

She flails at the officer carrying her right leg with her open hand and misses the back of his head, but nails him in the face with her backhand.

He immediately reacts, hitting her in the head with his right fist, causing her to crumble in the officers’ arms as she is carried out of view of the camera.

Miami-Dade Police identified the woman as 30-year-old Bridget Freitas.

