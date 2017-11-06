40th anniversary of Kelly Barnes Dam disaster in Toccoa

Monday marks the 40th anniversary of the Kelly Barnes Dam disaster, which killed 39 people and caused extensive flooding damage to the Toccoa area.

The dam, located above the Toccoa Falls Bible College near Toccoa, failed during intense rain on November 6, 1977. The resulting flooding led to significant damage at the college and surrounding area.

The flood killed 39 people and injured 60, damaging the on-campus married student housing and part of the men's dormitory. The dam was never rebuilt.

Just a year and a half earlier, in May of 1976, Toccoa Creek flooded below the Falls and many small rivers in the region also flooded, doing considerable damage to roads, bridges, and farm lands.

The lake was eventually drained, taking away the possibility of another flood. No cause was ever determined.

