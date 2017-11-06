Morehouse student goes viral with hip hop video based on school work

A student at Morehouse College is going viral after he produced a hip hop video based on his school work.

Julien Turner's professor at Morehouse urged him to make a video over any subject that had been covered in class and the professor would grade to a curve. Turner decided to rap about chemistry.

The video has been retweeted nearly 150,000 times and has well-over 300,000 likes.

He has also garnered some serious fanfare from the video. XXL Magazine, Vibe Magazine and rappers Common and Genius have all shared and commented on the video.

Professor: Make a music video over any subject we’ve covered and I’ll curve your overall grade.

... pic.twitter.com/uO6IBMl2CS — Julien Turner (@JuicyJu11) November 3, 2017

