Registration deadline looms for students looking to take SAT and ACT tests,

High school seniors applying to colleges and universities throughout the country have one last opportunity to put their wits to the test on the ACT and SAT in December.

Students looking to take SAT on Dec. 2 must register by Nov. 21.

The last test date for the ACT is Dec. 9 and has a Nov. 17 registration deadline.

This year students in Gwinnett and Cobb County had the best scores for the SAT according to results released by the Georgia Department of Education.

“This year’s SAT results provide an important baseline as we continue to equip Georgia’s students with the tools they need to succeed,” said State School Superintendent Richard Woods in a press release. “I’m encouraged to see a score in the area of evidence-based reading and writing that exceeds the national mean, as literacy and the ability to communicate effectively are essential skills for our students no matter what path they choose.”

Making The Score Count

Part of the stress to hit a high score stems from students competing for admission into their dream school and for thousands of dollars in grant and scholarship money.

The month of November marks National Scholarship, and it’s also a prime month for students to begin applying for money to fund their education.

It is estimated that each year $46 billion is awarded to students through scholarships and grants by the Unites States Department of Education.

Searching For Scholarships:

Students looking to minimize post college debt can search and apply for a plethora of scholarships offered through businesses, organization and schools.

Gone are the days when students were limited to academic and athletic performance to get a free education.

Instead, prospective college students can search based on race, religion, interest, major, career path and more.

Here are a few prominent scholarship resources to get the search started.

Chegg: An online textbook store that allows students to rent or buy textbooks a more affordable rate than campus bookstores. It also offers a scholarship search with more than one billion worth of results.

Fastweb: Students can search more than a million scholarships and enter monthly and weekly contests to win money.

Niche: This site helps students narrow down their college search and money. Students can search for scholarships by category, interest, career, major and more.

CollegeNET: Users can search based on key words as well as create a profile to get the most accurate matches.

Collegeboard: This site offers college planning tools, test prep and registration, and $6 billion in scholarships catered the user based on profile information.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

