Baby left in car alone, police find man inside residence

The man responsible for leaving a one-year-old baby in a car unsupervised is now in the custody of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Mateo Alonzo is charged with cruelty to children and has been placed on an immigration hold.

A witness discovered the baby in the vehicle outside of a residence on the 1300 block of Marlow Drive.

Police say the baby was dehydrated but did not have any injuries.

Deputies found Alonzo inside the residence and subsequently arrested.

The baby’s mother was at work at the time of the incident.

The case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

