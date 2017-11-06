Mattie's Call issued for Clayton County man

A Mattie's Call was issued for an Ellenwood resident.

Joshua "Lavarr" Jones, 27, was last seen leaving his residence in the 3700 block of Teton Pass in Ellenwood.

Jones is 5'11, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his location, contact Detective T. Phelps at 770-473-3915.

