Georgia loses bike trail money

Crews in Grant Park prepped the streets for repaving Monday as part of the safe routes to schools program including improvements like raised crosswalks and a bike lane.

Similar projects could have been funded with $4.3 million in federal money through the transportation alternatives program. But the state of Georgia didn't use the money before the September 30th deadline.

"It disappoints me but it doesn't surprise me because there wasn't a lot of great ideas floated around on how to use the money we had even for this project," said Valeria Porter.

CBS46 reporter Vince Sims questioned the Georgia Department of Transportation about unused money. He was told GDOT spent the funds it had direst control over. The unused money was under the control of local governments and municipal planning organizations or MPOs.

GDOT confirms 4.3 million is lapsing back and are now trying to determine who didn't use those funds. Neighbors suggest if the MPOs can't figure out where to spend the money they should come ask them before letting it go unused.

