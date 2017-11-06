Georgia loses bike trail money - CBS46 News

Georgia loses bike trail money

Posted: Updated:
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Crews in Grant Park prepped the streets for repaving Monday as part of the safe routes to schools program including improvements like raised crosswalks and a bike lane.

Similar projects could  have been funded with $4.3 million in federal money through the transportation alternatives program. But the state of Georgia didn't use the  money before the September 30th deadline.

"It disappoints me but it doesn't surprise me because there wasn't a lot of great ideas floated around on how to use the money we had even for this project," said Valeria Porter.

CBS46 reporter Vince Sims questioned the Georgia Department of Transportation about unused money. He was told GDOT spent the funds it had direst control over. The unused money was under the control of local governments and municipal planning organizations or MPOs.

GDOT confirms 4.3 million is lapsing back and are now trying to determine who didn't use those funds. Neighbors suggest if the MPOs can't figure out where to spend the money they should come ask them before letting it go unused.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Paulding Co. cadet to receive Medal of Heroism

    Paulding Co. cadet to receive Medal of Heroism

    Monday, November 6 2017 7:01 AM EST2017-11-06 12:01:49 GMT
    Source: North Paulding High SchoolSource: North Paulding High School

    The U.S. Army has awarded a North Paulding High School senior with the Medal of Heroism for potentially saving the life of a freshman who was in the midst of a heat stroke.

    More >

    The U.S. Army has awarded a North Paulding High School senior with the Medal of Heroism for potentially saving the life of a freshman who was in the midst of a heat stroke.

    More >

  • Several trucks stolen from Newnan dealership

    Several trucks stolen from Newnan dealership

    Friday, November 3 2017 5:57 AM EDT2017-11-03 09:57:29 GMT
    Source: Newnan PoliceSource: Newnan Police

    Police are searching for several suspects after as many as eight new Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks were stolen from a dealership in Newnan early Monday morning. 

    More >

    Police are searching for several suspects after as many as eight new Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks were stolen from a dealership in Newnan early Monday morning. 

    More >

  • Man hailed a hero after chasing down Texas church shooter

    Man hailed a hero after chasing down Texas church shooter

    Monday, November 6 2017 5:09 AM EST2017-11-06 10:09:38 GMT
    Johnnie Langendorff chased after the suspect in his truck after the gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2017. (KSAT via CNN)Johnnie Langendorff chased after the suspect in his truck after the gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2017. (KSAT via CNN)

    Were it not for a local resident who confronted the gunman, the deadliest shooting in Texas history could have claimed even more lives. 

    More >

    Were it not for a local resident who confronted the gunman, the deadliest shooting in Texas history could have claimed even more lives. 

    More >
    •   