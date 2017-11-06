MARTA wants to expand rail line from Indian Creek to Stonecrest

MARTA is turning to the federal government for big bucks on rail expansion and it involves expanding lines in DeKalb County.

The plan is to expand the rail line from the Indian Creek Station to 12 miles away in Stonecrest.

Last year Atlanta grew by close to 100,000 people and with it so did its need for reliable rapid transit.

"The buses be taking too long and the 1-11, it goes to Stone Crest and it takes a whole hour," said one transit rider.

Now MARTA wants to build three billion dollars worth of hard rail that would extend its train services east to Stone Crest. And it wants the federal government to pay for half of it.

"It would improve mobility through the region provide access for jobs for residents, recreational opportunities, economic growth among the station areas are some of the many benefits," said an official with MARTA.

But Joseph Hacker is a professor of planning and economic development at Georgia State University. He says MARTA is looking at the wrong place.

"An unused mall, there's nothing there," said Hacker. "There has to be something there in order for the train to work. The train will not make a place work."

Hacker says MARTA should look to expand near Emory Point. But the professor believes the plan to go into stone crest is a public relations stunt to get amazon to our area. Stone crest made headlines after offering to re-name the city to amazon if it's chosen.

MARTA has to submit its plans the the federal government by next spring.

