Parents complain of lack of cameras in special needs classrooms

The potential for abuse in special needs classrooms is a hot topic in one metro Atlanta school district.More >
The potential for abuse in special needs classrooms is a hot topic in one metro Atlanta school district.More >
High school seniors applying to colleges and universities throughout the country have one last opportunity to put their wits to the test on the ACT and SAT in December.More >
High school seniors applying to colleges and universities throughout the country have one last opportunity to put their wits to the test on the ACT and SAT in December.More >
Jessica Colotl came into the national spotlight seven years ago after being pulled over for a traffic charge at Kennesaw State University.More >
Jessica Colotl came into the national spotlight seven years ago after being pulled over for a traffic charge at Kennesaw State University.More >
Fulton County Schools are short on cash, and until they receive property tax revenue they won’t be making new hires or spending extra money.More >
Fulton County Schools are short on cash, and until they receive property tax revenue they won’t be making new hires or spending extra money.More >
“Operation Hope” and Atlanta Public Schools teamed up with Bryant Group Motorsports Academy to launch a new program at Ralph J. Bunche Middle School.More >
“Operation Hope” and Atlanta Public Schools teamed up with Bryant Group Motorsports Academy to launch a new program at Ralph J. Bunche Middle School.More >
The U.S. Army has awarded a North Paulding High School senior with the Medal of Heroism for potentially saving the life of a freshman who was in the midst of a heat stroke.More >
The U.S. Army has awarded a North Paulding High School senior with the Medal of Heroism for potentially saving the life of a freshman who was in the midst of a heat stroke.More >
Police are searching for several suspects after as many as eight new Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks were stolen from a dealership in Newnan early Monday morning.More >
Police are searching for several suspects after as many as eight new Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks were stolen from a dealership in Newnan early Monday morning.More >
Were it not for a local resident who confronted the gunman, the deadliest shooting in Texas history could have claimed even more lives.More >
Were it not for a local resident who confronted the gunman, the deadliest shooting in Texas history could have claimed even more lives.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
We're just one day away from Election Day and there's a new front-runner in the race to replace Kasim Reed for mayor of Atlanta.More >
We're just one day away from Election Day and there's a new front-runner in the race to replace Kasim Reed for mayor of Atlanta.More >