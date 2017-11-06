Cyclist killed after hit-and-run in downtown Atlanta

Police say a cyclist was hit by a vehicle in downtown Atlanta Monday evening.

The cyclist was hit at the intersection of Luckie Street and Ivan Allen Jr. Drive.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department says the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

The cyclist was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition, according to the police spokesperson. Police later confirmed that the cyclist died.

