GA congressional delegation overwhelmingly takes money from Gun lobby

2 of the 5 deadliest mass shootings happened in the last 35 days.

And the same familiar debate rages online.

Those calling for gun control--and the gun lobby--pushing back.

But will laws for or against regulations ever shift? Not as long as the NRA rules the money pipeline to lawmakers.

In 2016, more than half of the House of Representatives got money from gun rights groups.

And here's a party breakdown:

Last year Republicans received over $54 million in advertising and donations from the NRA - democrats, $265 dollars.

And in Georgia, which hosted the NRA's annual convention this past May, we found the money flows like water.

We analyzed data from the FEC. We found all but a few members of the Georgia congressional delegation have accepted donations from the NRA.

Same goes for state legislators. And the NRA grades them from A to F, based on their voting records.

Our analysis found the grades fall on party lines more often than not. And Georgia being overwhelmingly conservative, the majority got A's.



Federally, there are 16 in the Georgia congressional delegation. only 3 got failing grades from the NRA.

We also found when following the money---the NRA and its affiliate Super PAC's spent tons of cash fighting opponents of their favored candidate, to make sure their support doesn't leave congress.