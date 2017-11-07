Campaign robocall aims to "keep Atlanta black"

In the crowded race for mayor of the city if Atlanta, most candidates have focused on trying to generate name recognition. As the top candidates began to emerge, the claws came out. But not necessarily from the candidates themselves.

Some Atlanta residents recently received a "robo call" claiming to be from a group called "Citizens for Keisha." The group appears on the surface to have a racist message against white candidates.

The robo call says, "Keep Atlanta black. Vote Keisha Lance Bottoms. A vote for Ceasar Mitchell is a wasted vote. Only Keisha can stop a white takeover of city hall."

Mayoral candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms says she had nothing to do with the robo calls. She points out that the calls were made primarily to voters in East Atlanta and Buckhead, making her think someone's trying to play mind tricks with the voters.

"I think that call is despicable, and that call was sent targeting voters in primarily white areas, and it really is about inflaming racial tensions in this city," said Bottoms.

The race for mayor started with a dozen candidates but has since been whittled down to 10. No one is running away with the vote and a run-off election is being predicted.

These aren't the only races up-for-grabs in Atlanta.

Also on the ballot, the race to lead city council. Spots for districts one through 12 are on the ballot as well as three "at-large posts" and city council president. A school board shakeup could also be in store as seven seats will be decided and Fulton County voters will elect a new commission chairperson.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. but voters in DeKalb County's portion of Atlanta will be able to cast their ballot in the mayoral race by paper until 8 p.m.

If you have any questions, problems or issues, you're urged to call the Atlanta Election Hotline at 404-330-6500.

