SWAT team on scene of Stone Mountain standoff

A SWAT team has been deployed to a home in DeKalb County as police work to detain a suspect.

The incident is unfolding at a home on the 900 block of South Hairston Road in Stone Mountain.

Not much is known about the situation, but police tell CBS46 that shots were fired. It is unclear if the shots were fired by police or the suspect.

No injuries have been reported.

