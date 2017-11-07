Police searching for missing Clayton County boy

Police are searching for a Clayton County boy who ran away from home on Monday.

According to Clayton County Police, 12 year-old Zahir Daniels ran away from his home on El Segundo Way in College Park around 8 p.m. following a dispute with his father.

Daniels is described as a black male standing about 4'11" tall and weighing about 90 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black pants and a camouflage jacket. His family believes he may be in the Flat Shoals Park area.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Clayton County Police at 770-473-3915.

