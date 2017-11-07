Mother says teacher threatened her son in class

A mother says her son's teacher threatened him in class, saying he'd have a bullet in his head by the age of 21.

The incident, which was caught on cell phone camera, happened earlier this month at Rockdale Career Academy in Conyers.

The video shows the teacher, Paul Hagan, verbally yelling at one of the students, who can't be seen. The audio level is garbled but Hagan can be heard saying:

“You screw with me you’re going to be in big a** trouble. Don’t smile at me. That’s how people like you get shot. I got a bet. I bet by the time you’re 21 somebody’s going to put a bullet in your head. OK. And it might be me the one who does it.”

You can then hear the students react to the teacher's threat.

Watch the video below

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.