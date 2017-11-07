One dead after fire from tractor trailer crash spreads to home

One person is dead and two others are injured after fire from a tractor trailer crash spread to a home in Cartersville Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Industrial Park Road and Highway 411 around 6:30 a.m.

According to Bartow County Public Information Officer Brad Cothran, the tractor trailer struck a vehicle that had broken down, causing the truck to veer off the roadway and strike power lines. That ignited a fire that eventually spread to a home in the area.

The residents inside the home were able to make it out unharmed.

The driver of the tractor trailer was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the broken down vehicle was taken to an area hospital with severe injuries. Another person was also injured.

Highway 411 remains shut down as crews clear the scene but it could be quite some time before the roadway fully reopens.

CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.