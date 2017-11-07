Suspect breaks in to several vehicles in East Atlanta

Police are trying to track down a man seen on surveillance video breaking into several vehicles in the parking lot of an East Atlanta restaurant.More >
Hours after the mass shooting at a Texas church, the Texas Attorney General went on a cable news show calling for some churchgoers to be armed. CBS46 talked to pastors in metro Atlanta about how they handle church security.More >
Two of the five deadliest mass shootings happened in the last 35 days, and the same familiar debate rages online.More >
Police say a cyclist was hit by a vehicle in downtown Atlanta Monday evening. The cyclist was hit at the intersection of Luckie Street and Ivan Allen Jr. Drive.More >
Millions of your tax dollars are given to the states for use through a transportation alternative program or TAP.More >
The U.S. Army has awarded a North Paulding High School senior with the Medal of Heroism for potentially saving the life of a freshman who was in the midst of a heat stroke.More >
A Gwinnett County high school student is assaulted in her high school locker room and the entire act was caught on video.More >
We're just one day away from Election Day and there's a new front-runner in the race to replace Kasim Reed for mayor of Atlanta.More >
Police are searching for several suspects after as many as eight new Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks were stolen from a dealership in Newnan early Monday morning.More >
