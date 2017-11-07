Suspect breaks in to several vehicles in East Atlanta

Police are trying to track down a man seen on surveillance video breaking into several vehicles in the parking lot of an East Atlanta restaurant.

The thefts happened on October 28 at the business, located on the 400 block of Flat Shoals Road.

In the video, you can see the man breaking into the vehicles in the parking lot. He attempts to drive off in one of the vehicles, backing out of the parking spot before reconsidering and pulling back in.

Police say he stole items from each vehicle but exactly what he got away with is unknown at this time.

Watch the surveillance video below

If you have any information on the thefts, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.

